Rahul challenges Modi to release SECC data in Karnataka rally 

KOLAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to unveil the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data the Congress-led UPA government launched in 2011. He was addressing the Jai Bharat rally here on Sunday.

“If you (Modi) do not release the census it's an insult to OBCs,” he said.

This was Rahul Gandhi's first public rally after being disqualified from his MP post following the Gujrat's Surat Court's verdict for his defamatory remarks on Modi surname that he had made in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls rally here.

"They (BJP) say I insulted the OBCs but the Modi government should be answerable as to why there were only 7 per cent OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis in the secretary-level posts in the government. The caste census should also be released to know their population and the opportunities given to them", he urged.

He claimed that he was being snubbed in the Lok Sabha and his disqualification came in the backdrop of raising the malpractices of industrialist Adani and his defence infrastructure company which allegedly has a China director.

" Prime Minister should tell whose Rs 20,000 crores is invested in Adani's shell company", he said.

