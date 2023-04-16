Home States Karnataka

Talks fail, Shettar to quit as MLA today 

Will decide future course of action soon, says former chief minister
 

Published: 16th April 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka BJP Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI, BENGALURU: Former CM and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar late on Saturday evening decided to resign as a member of the Legislative Assembly after talks with senior party leaders over allotting him a ticket from the Hubballi Central Assembly segment failed. Shettar has not spoken about his next move, but he could join Congress, sources said. 

Emerging from a meeting with senior party leaders, Shettar announced that he would quit as MLA. He has already sought time with Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and he is expected to resign on Sunday after reaching Sirsi. He expressed deep disappointment over the way the party treated him and said he faced a lot of humiliation within the party. He will announce his future course of action once he quits his MLA post, the sources said.

Shettar had earlier announced that he would decide his future course of action by Saturday evening. But he postponed it after BJP state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed to meet him. The leaders arrived at Shettar’s residence by night and held a closed-door meeting for half an hour.

Jagadish Shettar in talks with Dharmendra Pradhan, Basavaraj Bommai, and Prahlad Joshi in Hubballi on Saturday | D HEMANTH

During the meeting, Shettar was told he would not be given the Hubballi-Dharwad Central ticket and any member of his family would be allowed to contest from the seat Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat which he has represented six times. If he is not happy with the officer, he would be made a governor of any state if he retires from active politics,. the sources said. But Shettar refused both offers and asked the leaders the reason behind denying him the ticket. But the delegation did not have any answers it is said.

Shettar said that some forces within BJP wanted to corner him as he is the senior-most leader in the party after BS Yediyurappa and KS Eshwarappa retired from active politics. He said he knows who were behind such activities and he will reveal it at an appropriate time, he added.  

Past 2-3 months worst days of my political career, says Shettar

On Saturday morning, Shettar held a meeting with his followers and well-wishers. They expressed their confidence in him and authorised him to take any decision, while assuring him that they would be with under any conditions. Shettar later told reporters that the past two-three months were the worst days of his political career. But, he said, he hopes to retire in good time.While talking to party leaders, he is said to have expressed his anguish and informed them that he should not have encountered such a humiliating situation. Shettar said he wants to contest the election not for money, power or position, but to complete pending projects in his constituency.

CONG THIRD LIST OUT, SAVADI GETS ATHANI
As Congress released its third list of 43 candidates on Saturday, former DCM Laxman Savadi has been given the ticket to contest from Athani, which was denied to him by BJP, leading him to quit the party. Meanwhile, the Congress has kept the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat vacant expecting former CM Jagadish Shettar to join the party.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadish Shettar Hubballi Central Assembly
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp