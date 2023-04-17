Newborn taken away from Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another case of kidnapping of a newborn, an eight-day-old baby boy was taken away from Vani Vilas Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. The police are verifying the CCTV footage to trace the woman who kidnapped the newborn.

Prasanna MP, a resident of Madenoor village of Tiptur taluk in Tumakuru district, has filed a complaint with the VV Puram police, stating that he had admitted his wife Suma HK to the hospital on April 6 and she gave birth to a boy the next day.

The baby was healthy but as the mother had a low count of white blood cells, the doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a few more days. While the complainant, a painter, returned to his hometown, his relative Nagamma stayed with the mother and the newborn, who were in room no. 1 of the annexe ward.

“Around 4am on Saturday, the mother fed the baby and fell asleep. When she woke up about 30 minutes later, the baby was missing. She enquired with the hospital staff who had no clue. The relative Nagamma was also sleeping when the baby was kidnapped. Later, Suma informed her husband, who rushed to the city to file a police complaint,” the police said.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, it was found that a woman wearing a saree kidnapped the newborn in her vanity bag. “We have formed special teams to rescue the boy and nab the culprit,” the police said.

