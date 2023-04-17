Home States Karnataka

Newborn taken away from Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital

The baby was healthy but as the mother had a low count of white blood cells, the doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

Published: 17th April 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another case of kidnapping of a newborn, an eight-day-old baby boy was taken away from Vani Vilas Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. The police are verifying the CCTV footage to trace the woman who kidnapped the newborn.

Prasanna MP, a resident of Madenoor village of Tiptur taluk in Tumakuru district, has filed a complaint with the VV Puram police, stating that he had admitted his wife Suma HK to the hospital on April 6 and she gave birth to a boy the next day.

The baby was healthy but as the mother had a low count of white blood cells, the doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a few more days. While the complainant, a painter, returned to his hometown, his relative Nagamma stayed with the mother and the newborn, who were in room no. 1 of the annexe ward.

“Around 4am on Saturday, the mother fed the baby and fell asleep. When she woke up about 30 minutes later, the baby was missing. She enquired with the hospital staff who had no clue. The relative Nagamma was also sleeping when the baby was kidnapped. Later, Suma informed her husband, who rushed to the city to file a police complaint,” the police said.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, it was found that a woman wearing a saree kidnapped the newborn in her vanity bag. “We have formed special teams to rescue the boy and nab the culprit,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vani Vilas Hospital Newborn eight-day-old baby boy kidnapping
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp