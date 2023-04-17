Home States Karnataka

Rahul buys Nandini ice cream, calls the dairy brand Karnataka's pride

The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul.

Published: 17th April 2023 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a Nandini milk shop during his visit to Karnataka, on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand "Karnataka's pride."

He also termed Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, the "best."

On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi bought the ice cream at a Nandini store here while flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gandhi later posted his photo on Twitter with the caption, "Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!"

The row involving the two unions started recently, after Amul announced it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru. The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

