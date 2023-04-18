Limbavali’s wife, Katta’s son find place in BJP’s 3rd list 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Election Committee of BJP on Monday announced the third list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. Most of the candidates are either immediate family members or followers of prominent BJP leaders.

The most prominent is the candidature of party state General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, who will contest against the former chief minister and now Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar, from Hubballi-Dharwad Central. With this, BJP has announced candidates for 222 Assembly constituencies, while leaving out two segments - Shivamogga City and Manvi. In all, the saffron party has fielded 12 women candidates.

The Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, for which the candidature was pending, has been given to Manjula Aravind Limbavali, wife of sitting MLA Aravind Limbavali. The Hebbal constituency will see the candidature of Katta Jagadish, former BBMP corporator and son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, who was Hebbal MLA earlier.

Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency H Kusuma arrives to file her nomination papers in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Umesh Shetty, former BBMP corporator, will contest from the Govindaraja Nagara constituency that was represented by his political guru V Somanna in the outgoing Assembly. With this, BJP candidates for all the seats in Bengaluru have been announced. BJP MP from the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency Karadi Sanganna, who wanted the ticket to contest from the Koppal Assembly constituency, has threatened to resign from the MP’s post as he was denied the ticket. His daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh Karadi too will not contest from the constituency.

The ticket for the Krishnaraja Assembly segment ticket in Mysuru, which witnessed a big tussle between sitting MLA SA Ramdas and former MUDA chairman HV Rajeev, has been given to BJP Mysuru district president TS Srivatsa. The names of Sanjeev Aihole (Nagthan), Rajkumar Patil (Sedam), Kalakappa Bandi (Ron) and B Ramanna (Hagaribommanahalli) too have been announced in the third list.

BENGALURU: The Central Election Committee of BJP on Monday announced the third list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. Most of the candidates are either immediate family members or followers of prominent BJP leaders. The most prominent is the candidature of party state General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, who will contest against the former chief minister and now Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar, from Hubballi-Dharwad Central. With this, BJP has announced candidates for 222 Assembly constituencies, while leaving out two segments - Shivamogga City and Manvi. In all, the saffron party has fielded 12 women candidates. The Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, for which the candidature was pending, has been given to Manjula Aravind Limbavali, wife of sitting MLA Aravind Limbavali. The Hebbal constituency will see the candidature of Katta Jagadish, former BBMP corporator and son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, who was Hebbal MLA earlier. Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency H Kusuma arrives to file her nomination papers in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa Umesh Shetty, former BBMP corporator, will contest from the Govindaraja Nagara constituency that was represented by his political guru V Somanna in the outgoing Assembly. With this, BJP candidates for all the seats in Bengaluru have been announced. BJP MP from the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency Karadi Sanganna, who wanted the ticket to contest from the Koppal Assembly constituency, has threatened to resign from the MP’s post as he was denied the ticket. His daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh Karadi too will not contest from the constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ticket for the Krishnaraja Assembly segment ticket in Mysuru, which witnessed a big tussle between sitting MLA SA Ramdas and former MUDA chairman HV Rajeev, has been given to BJP Mysuru district president TS Srivatsa. The names of Sanjeev Aihole (Nagthan), Rajkumar Patil (Sedam), Kalakappa Bandi (Ron) and B Ramanna (Hagaribommanahalli) too have been announced in the third list.