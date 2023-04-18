Home States Karnataka

Limbavali’s wife, Katta’s son find place in BJP’s 3rd list 

The Hebbal constituency will see the candidature of Katta Jagadish, former BBMP corporator and son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, who was Hebbal MLA earlier.

Published: 18th April 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Election Committee of BJP on Monday announced the third list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. Most of the candidates are either immediate family members or followers of prominent BJP leaders.

The most prominent is the candidature of party state General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, who will contest against the former chief minister and now Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar, from Hubballi-Dharwad Central. With this, BJP has announced candidates for 222 Assembly constituencies, while leaving out two segments - Shivamogga City and Manvi. In all, the saffron party has fielded 12 women candidates.
The Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, for which the candidature was pending, has been given to Manjula Aravind Limbavali, wife of sitting MLA Aravind Limbavali. The Hebbal constituency will see the candidature of Katta Jagadish, former BBMP corporator and son of former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, who was Hebbal MLA earlier.

Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency H Kusuma arrives to file her nomination papers in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa 

Umesh Shetty, former BBMP corporator, will contest from the Govindaraja Nagara constituency that was represented by his political guru V Somanna in the outgoing Assembly. With this, BJP candidates for all the seats in Bengaluru have been announced. BJP MP from the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency Karadi Sanganna, who wanted the ticket to contest from the Koppal Assembly constituency, has threatened to resign from the MP’s post as he was denied the ticket. His daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh Karadi too will not contest from the constituency.

The ticket for the Krishnaraja Assembly segment ticket in Mysuru, which witnessed a big tussle between sitting MLA SA Ramdas and former MUDA chairman HV Rajeev, has been given to BJP Mysuru district president TS Srivatsa. The names of Sanjeev Aihole (Nagthan), Rajkumar Patil (Sedam), Kalakappa Bandi (Ron) and B Ramanna (Hagaribommanahalli) too have been announced in the third list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Election Committee BJP Manjula Aravind Limbavali MLA Aravind Limbavali
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp