Shettar: A few BJP ‘insiders’ are responsible for my exit

I was shocked when the party leadership denied me ticket to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

Published: 18th April 2023 05:44 AM

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, at KPCC office in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress party on Monday, expressed anger against a few “insiders” in the BJP for the latest developments. In an open letter, he alleged that a few netas are controlling BJP in the state and central leaders are not aware of the happenings here. “They are now insulting those who played an important role in building the party in the state,” he stated. 

In BJP, it is believed that a person is not important, but the party is. But now, the party is limited only to a few people. “I am not after power. If I was power-hungry, I would have asked for a prominent cabinet portfolio when Bommai was made CM. I wanted a decent end to my political career, which they denied,” he said. 

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge
welcomes ex-CM Jagadish Shettar into
the Congress on Monday | Express

In a lengthy letter, which he posted on social media, Shettar said his move of leaving BJP and joining Congress has surprised many. People might be questioning why Shettar has left the party which made him state unit president, leader of opposition and even chief minister. “But nobody tried to understand my pain. I worked hard to build the party in the state, especially in the North Karnataka region.

I was shocked when the party leadership denied me ticket to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. If they did not want me to contest, they should have informed me at least a week ago. They informed me just a day before the list was announced. I am from Sangh Parivar. They treated me like a fresher. I am contesting the Assembly elections as per the wish of my well-wishers,” he said.

“At this juncture, the Congress party approached me. When the house for which I worked sent me out, I found solace in Congress and I am happily joining that party by accepting its ideology,” he said.

