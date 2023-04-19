Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar blames B L Santhosh for his exit frm BJP

Shettar told reporters here that to ensure Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat to his “blue-eyed” boy Mahesh Tenginkai, Santhosh forced him out of BJP.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday held BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh responsible for his exit from the party. He told reporters here that to ensure Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat to his “blue-eyed” boy Mahesh Tenginkai, Santhosh forced him out of BJP. Shettar said this had happened to him for the second time. In the 2018 elections, Tenginkai got the party ticket for Kalaghatagi seat because of Santhosh. The party also gave him its B Form.

But when local leaders strongly objected to giving ticket to an “outsider”, the party gave C Form to CM Nimbannavar, asking Tenginkai  to withdraw his papers.

Shettar said, “Tenginkai launched a whispering campaign six months ago stating that the party would deny me ticket and he (Tenginkai) would be a strong contender for Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat. Without the support of a ‘tall’ leader like Santhosh, such a campaign could not be launched.” An audio clip in which BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel claims that Shettar and KS Eshwarappa would not be given tickets to contest the Assembly elections proved their intention right, the former BJP leader said.

He said though he had informed the State BJP Core Committee and the central leadership about a smear campaign against him within the party, they did not take it seriously.  

‘BL Santhosh spoiling BJP’s prospects’

Despite suffering humiliation for months, he remained quiet. The humiliation continued and when he could not tolerate it anymore, he decided to quit the party.

Shettar said he was not allowed to speak even for a few minutes at the state executive meetings of the party in the past three years and was also not consulted while finalising tickets for the Assembly elections. “A ticket is no mere reason for me to quit BJP. But, it is the ill-treatment which forced me to take a decision to quit the party,” he added.

Shettar also blamed Santosh for denial of tickets to MLA SA Ramadas for Krishnaraja seat in Mysuru district and G Madhusudan for South Graduates’ seat in the past. Things have changed in Bharatiya Janata Party. Now, personality comes first and the party next, he alleged.

“I don’t know why the party is giving so much importance to Santosh, who failed to make a mark when he was made in-charge of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Telangana elections. He is spoiling the BJP’s prospects in Karnataka too by creating a divide in the party,” Shettar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadish Shettar Karnataka polls BL Santhosh
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp