Gandhis, Shettar Congress star campaigners 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for the May 10 Assembly elections. The list includes former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit BJP and joined Congress recently, and former students’ union leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Kanhaiya Kumar. Former union minister Sachin Pilot, who in the past has campaigned in Karnataka, has been dropped.

The list includes former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, actor Raj Babbar, Priyanka Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Prithviraj Chavan, Jairam Ramesh, actors Ramya, Umashree, and Sadhu Kokila, Zameer Ahmed Khan, HM Revanna, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, BK Hariprasad, Ashok Chavan, MB Patil, Dr G Parameshwara, Revanth Reddy, Ramesh Chennithala, BV Srinivas, former CM M Veerappa Moily, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Imran Pratapgarhi and MP DK Suresh.

The party which had recently appointed Karti Chidambaram as its observer for Bengaluru Urban assembly constituencies has now chosen his father and former union finance minister P Chidambaram as a star campaigner.

Former union minister KH Muniyappa and his daughter Roopa Shashidhar have also been included. Congress CMs Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) are on the list.

