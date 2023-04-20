Siddaramaiah plays localite card to woo voters

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The filing of nomination papers from the Varuna constituency by Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah turned out to be a massive show of strength in his home turf with thousands accompanying their leader, who is fighting his last election.

The temple town of Nanjangud was flooded with his supporters, even as the veteran played the emotional card seeking their blessings to counter BJP. Stressing that he is a local, he asked people to ensure his victory by a margin of one lakh votes.

“Keen to finish me off politically, BJP has placed its bets on V Somanna, who is from Bengaluru. BJP and JDS also have an understanding which is evident with the candidature of Bharathi Shankar, which is a ploy to divide Dalit votes. Both parties are flooded with money and they will spend large amounts to ensure my defeat. But the people of Varuna will not let me down. My son Yathindra and grandson Daran will be in politics after me,” he said.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah being greeted by throngs of his followers before filing his nomination in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

“Going by the pulse of the people, Congress will win 150 seats. But JDS is hoping for a fractured mandate to take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He said his son Yathindra, the sitting MLA of Varuna who is more popular than him in the constituency, will campaign for him. He said he will devote two days to campaign in Varuna.

Wife richer than Siddu

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi is richer than her husband, reveals the affidavit submitted by Siddaramaiah while filing his nomination from Varuna.

His immovable assets are valued at Rs 9.43 crore, while his wife’s at Rs 19.56 crore. She also has inherited assets of Rs 1.29 crore. While Siddaramaiah has movable assets of Rs 9.58 crore, she has Rs 11.26 crore. Siddaramaiah has a cash deposit of Rs 21.86 lakh, while Parvathi has Rs 6.92 crore.

Siddaramaiah has gold worth Rs 21 lakh and silverware worth Rs 1.26 lakh. His wife has gold worth Rs 32.40 lakh and silverware worth Rs 2.83 lakh.

Parvathi has loans of nearly Rs 16.24 crore, while Siddaramaiah’s burden is lesser at Rs 6.84 crore.

Siddaramaiah has no agricultural land in his name, while Parvathi has 1.08 acres in Kundalahalli, 7.17 acres in Torayana Katuru, non-agricultural land at Vijayanagar.

