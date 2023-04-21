Home States Karnataka

Make a Lingayat the CM, Somanna challenges Congress

If the Congress tries to blackmail Lingayats, it will be taught a lesson.

Published: 21st April 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Challenging the Congress, Housing Minister V Somanna, who is contesting from the Chamarajanagar and Varuna Assembly constituencies, told the Grand Old Party to announce that it would make a Lingayat the chief minister if voted to power.

Speaking to reporters during his campaign at Shivapura village in Chamarajanagar, he said the Congress is blaming the BJP for not treating (former) Lingayat leaders of the party -- Jagadish Shettar and Lakshman Savadi -- properly, forcing them to quit and join the Congress. “They are making such statements with political interest, but the Lingayats will never believe them.

If the Congress tries to blackmail Lingayats, it will be taught a lesson. It should stop its ‘use and throw’ technique. What happened to Veerendra Patil, Rajashekhar Murthy, and Nijalingappa,” he questioned. Responding to talks over announcing Somanna as the next chief minister, the Lingayat leader mentioned, “I feel happy to hear that and at the same time sad, as it can increase my enemy-base.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Somanna Congress Lingayat
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp