No Shettar, Savadi: BJP defends pro-Lingayat image in Karnataka

Community leaders demand Lingayat as CM; saffron party counters Congress charges.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress hitting out at the BJP and terming the party “anti-Lingayat”, the BJP is gearing up to project itself as pro-Lingayat. Community leaders held a meeting at former CM BS Yediyurappa’s residence late Wednesday night, demanding that the party announce the next chief minister too from the Lingayat community. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said they discussed how to respond to the falsehood by the Congress. “Leaders expressed their views about a Lingayat CM, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured them he would speak about it to party leaders,” he said.

Lingayats, whose population is close to 20 per cent in Karnataka, is the strongest community. After former CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi quit the BJP to join the Congress, leaders of the grand old party are terming the BJP “anti-Lingayat”. 

Speaking to reporters, Bommai recalled that the Congress unceremoniously removed Veerendra Patil as chief minister, and the statement was issued at the airport. “Congress leader M Rajashekara Murthy was also neglected. The party tried to divide the Lingayat religion. People will not pardon the party for doing it just for the vote bank politics. The Congress cheated Dalits, backward classes and Lingayats,” he said.

Asked about the Lingayat leaders’ demand, Bommai said no decision has been taken regarding the chief minister. “The meeting of Lingayat leaders was to take stock of the current political situation. A few leaders have given suggestions on how to respond to Congress allegations and also regarding a Lingayat CM. No decision has been taken on announcing a Lingayat CM,” he added. 

BJP sources said since Congress is continuously trying to project the BJP as anti-Lingayat, candidates were told to stress on the reservation policy that has increased quota for Lingayats. They were also told to recall how the Congress, when Siddaramaiah was chief minister, attempted to divide the religion and get a separate Lingayat religion tag. 

Meanwhile, national BJP leaders and Union ministers have been visiting Lingayat mutts whenever they are in Karnataka. BJP leaders and candidates were also told to slam the Congress on social media.

BJP Shikaripura candidate BY Vijayendra tweeted, “Congress tried to divide and reduce Veerashaiva-Lingayat unity for its vote bank politics. Can anyone deny that? Truth is BJP has always been accommodative of Lingayat community & its aspirations. Lingayats have got the maximum number of representation from BJP. Its a crude joke that Congress still has the audacity to talk about Lingayats.” 

