Home States Karnataka

PM Modi calls former minister Eshwarappa, hails his commitment to BJP

Eshwarappa said: "I had no clue even in my dream that the Prime Minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in Shivamogga city."

Published: 21st April 2023 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi calls former minister Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone. (Screengrab)

By PTI

SHIVAMOGGA: Days after his son's candidature was passed over for the Shivamogga Assembly seat in poll-bound Karnataka, former minister and sitting legislator K S Eshwarappa, was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his commitment to the BJP.

Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, also shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call.

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying, "You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka.

In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the upcoming election.

Later addressing reporters, Eshwarappa said: "I had no clue even in my dream that the Prime Minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

The former minister also said that when party president J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the BJP central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics.

The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

The party, though, has given the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April 2022 after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing him of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave him a clean chit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K S Eshwarappa Karnataka BJP Karnataka elections
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp