Tribal man found dead, kin point finger at Nagarahole forest guard

MYSURU: Even as the death of a 49-year-old tribal in custody allegedly due to the torture by forest staff at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve is still fresh in the memory, another incident of death of a 30-year-old man has enraged the tribal activists and family members of the deceased.

Maasti, a resident of Hosahalli tribal hamlet belonging to Jenu Kuruba tribe, on Tuesday went for fishing. However, the family received information that he was found dead near the Balle Haadi. Getting caught in quicksand has been cited as the reason for the death of the youth.

However, the family members claimed foul play and said this was not a case of drowning, but the handiwork of a few forest staff who were frequently harassing him.

They said Mahesh, a forest guard, was harassing tribals who would go for fishing and there were heated arguments between them in the past.

On Tuesday, when Maasti went for fishing, villagers claimed that the forest guard had chased him to nab him and book him under a case. “When Maasti ran in fear, he was later caught up and might have been beaten and later staged it as a death due to drowning,” said a family member of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Antharasanthe police confirmed that the incident was a case of unnatural death and are ascertaining more details.

