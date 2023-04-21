Home States Karnataka

Tribal man found dead, kin point finger at Nagarahole forest guard

They said Mahesh, a forest guard, was harassing tribals who would go for fishing and there were heated arguments between them in the past.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the death of a 49-year-old tribal in custody allegedly due to the torture by forest staff at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve is still fresh in the memory, another incident of death of a 30-year-old man has enraged the tribal activists and family members of the deceased.

Maasti, a resident of Hosahalli tribal hamlet belonging to Jenu Kuruba tribe, on Tuesday went for fishing. However, the family received information that he was found dead near the Balle Haadi. Getting caught in quicksand has been cited as the reason for the death of the youth.

However, the family members claimed foul play and said this was not a case of drowning, but the handiwork of a few forest staff who were frequently harassing him.

They said Mahesh, a forest guard, was harassing tribals who would go for fishing and there were heated arguments between them in the past.

On Tuesday, when Maasti went for fishing, villagers claimed that the forest guard had chased him to nab him and book him under a case. “When Maasti ran in fear, he was later caught up and might have been beaten and later staged it as a death due to drowning,” said a family member of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Antharasanthe police confirmed that the incident was a case of unnatural death and are ascertaining more details. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal man Nagarahole Tiger Reserve forest staff
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp