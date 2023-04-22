Home States Karnataka

EC accepts DKS’ nomination from Kanakapura

Seven-time MLA Shivakumar will now take on Revenue Minister R Ashoka in Kanakapura in a high-voltage fight between the two Vokkaliga leaders.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

President of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission accepted the nomination papers filed by KPCC president D K Shivakumar to contest from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, during the scrutiny held on Friday. “His (Shivakumar) nomination papers are in order and have been accepted,” informed Returning Officer Santhosh. 

Seven-time MLA Shivakumar will now take on Revenue Minister R Ashoka in Kanakapura in a high-voltage fight between the two Vokkaliga leaders.

Amidst fear that his papers may get rejected in the wake of the Karnataka High Court rejecting his plea against a CBI probe into alleged corruption charges, Shivakumar’s younger brother D K Suresh on Thursday had also filed his nomination papers from the same seat. Now with Shivakumar’s papers, filed on Monday, being accepted, Suresh’s nomination papers automatically get rejected as the latter had filed the papers as a substitute.   

Suresh cited an alleged conspiracy by the BJP and filed the nominations as a precautionary measure following the directions of the party leadership. Shivakumar had also expressed concern that there was a conspiracy against him with his affidavit being downloaded by over 5,000 persons mainly from the BJP. 

“In this age of technology, who keeps tabs on who, and who downloads can be known. The BJP IT Cell had reportedly verified my affidavit,” he told reporters on Friday morning, a few hours before his nomination papers were accepted. 

“Last time itself, there were attempts to reject my papers. But I went before the IT department and furnished my information. Yet, the harassment has prevailed, though I have not purchased any properties except for a house,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission D K Shivakumar Kanakapura Assembly constituency Karnataka polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp