Home States Karnataka

Fielding over 70 new faces will work in our favour: BJP leaders

Say anti-incumbency may be against an MLA, but not against the entire party 

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fielding over 70 new faces in the May 10 Assembly elections may work in favour of the ruling BJP by overcoming anti-incumbency in many pockets and also bringing in more votes. Most surveys have predicted a fractured mandate in Karnataka with none of the major parties crossing the 100-seat mark. A BJP internal survey too gives similar figures. Party sources said that one of the findings of the survey is that voters are in favour of the party, but not sitting MLAs in many segments. Of the total 224 constituencies, 30 per cent of the seats have been given to newcomers.  BJP has tried and tested this strategy of changing candidates and giving tickets to new faces in some recent polls in other states. 

A senior leader, requesting anonymity, told The New Indian Express the selection process was from the booth level, where party workers were given the opportunity to name three people from their constituency. “This is a democratic process to elect leaders. We have learnt that in a few constituencies, party workers were not happy with the sitting MLA or the former MLA whom we considered as a candidate.”  

He said elections cannot be won without the support of party workers who reach every corner. “This is also one of the reasons why we have given tickets to new faces. Many work for the party without coming to the mainstream. By changing candidates, we are gaining in those segments as we are keeping the faith of party workers intact” he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in some constituencies, elected representatives would have been active, done good work and remained popular. But in some pockets, after two to three terms, there will be anti-incumbency. It may be against the MLA, and not the party. “We have done similar exercises in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and even Uttarakhand and we have been successful. We are confident that we will come back to power. The new faces will also give a fresh push and we will win with a thumping majority,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka assembly polls BJP leaders
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp