BJP doesn’t need Muslim votes: KS Eshwarappa

“They say that there are 50,000 to 55,000 (Muslim) voters in Shivamogga constituency. I would like to tell you directly that we do not need a single Muslim vote,” the former minister said. 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa said that the BJP does not need the votes of Muslims in Shivamogga, but nationalist Muslims will vote for the saffron party. He was speaking at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting organised by the BJP in Shivamogga on Monday. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was also present. Eshwarappa said that people should not only raise issues regarding development but should be worried about conversions.

Eshwarappa added, “We don’t need Muslim votes because we lent much help to the Muslims when they had health or educational issues, and such Muslims will vote for us.”

“Yediyurappa is a model leader for Hindus, including Lingayats. He is a true Hindu and party candidate Channabasappa is a leader who can build the Hindu community in the city. Many people say to me that if any other party wins, there will be no security for Hindus,” he added.

Eshwarappa said that the Opposition has been dividing Hindus and Muslims to seek Muslim votes. “We don’t allow making Hindus inferior and Muslims superior. But, some nationalist Muslims will definitely vote for the BJP. Let those anti-nationals who identify themselves with Congress continue to do so. All have failed in dividing Hindus in the name of caste.”

