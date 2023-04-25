Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda hits the streets, ready to campaign in Old Mysuru 

Even at 89, the “killer instinct” in him was on display when he attacked his detractor and Congress candidate KN Rajanna in Madhugiri, saying that he wanted to see tears in his (Rajanna’s) eyes.

HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, who was discharged from the hospital recently, launched his campaign for his party in Tumakuru district on Monday. He showed all indications of campaigning extensively in the Old Mysuru region which is the traditional stronghold of JDS. 

Even at 89, the “killer instinct” in him was on display when he attacked his detractor and Congress candidate KN Rajanna in Madhugiri, saying that he wanted to see tears in his (Rajanna’s) eyes. It was in the 2019 LS polls, Rajanna, a supporter of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, played a key role in the defeat of JDS-Congress alliance candidate Deve Gowda, who broke down then. “Now, I want to see Rajanna in a similar situation,” Gowda said.

“A Congress leader (Siddaramaiah) predicted 20-25 seats for JDS. Madhugiri’s victory alone will be a befitting one,” he said. He ended his day-long campaign at Holavanahalli in Koratagere constituency by playing a sympathy card for his party candidate P Sudhakar Lal, who had defeated former DCM G Parameshwara in 2013. “He (Lal) is not from a wealthy family. It is you who groomed him as a leader. Send him to Vidhana Soudha this time,” he told the gathering.

Gowda, who was advised against participating in a roadshow from Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru to Mysuru recently, will now be covering the Old Mysuru region, including Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur constituencies, according to party sources.

