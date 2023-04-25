Karnataka polls: Double engine or reverse gear? You decide, Shah tells voters

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that only BJP can provide a secure and sustainable government in Karnataka. Addressing media persons in Hubballi on Monday, Shah said that the people of Karnataka have to decide between the double-engine government of the BJP and the reverse gear government of the Congress.

“The Congress has been doing appeasement politics. Reservation on the basis of religion does not come under the Constitution. But the Congress continued it for vote-bank politics. For Congress, the welfare of Karnataka is not important as it is looking at the state as an ATM. JDS does dynasty politics. The party contests against the Congress and later to get power it joins hands with the same party. I appeal to the people of Karnataka to give a full majority to BJP,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah prays at Sri

Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi

Hills in Mysuru on Monday

Shah said that Congress had provided special treatment to PFI members arrested in various cases. But now the BJP has ensured the anti-national elements are controlled. “The NIA is investigating 24 cases in Karnataka. The Congress has always disrespected the Kittur Karnataka region. Despite having the same governments in the state and neighbouring Goa, Congress could not find a solution for the Mahadayi issue. When farmers demanded water from Mahadayi, the Congress government ordered firing on the farmers in Navalgund. The BJP government will give justice to all,” he said.

Shah detailed the development works implemented by the BJP government in Karnataka and said that 62 projects worth Rs 1,000 have been taken up in Hubballi-Dharwad. Shah listed the grants given to irrigation projects, including the Upper Bhadra, Kalasa-Banduri and Upper Krishan projects. He said that the Centre is striving hard to boost development in Karnataka in railways, health, education, ports, airports, road infrastructure and social welfare.

“The Congress government of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had provided Rs 94,000 crore grants to Karnataka between 2009 and 2014. But the Narendra Modi government has provided Rs 2,26,418 crores which is 140% more than the Congress government,” he added.

‘CONG HAS NO RIGHT TO SPEAK ON LINGAYATS’

The Congress had made two Lingayats the chief minister of Karnataka and both were removed disrespectfully by former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Amit Shah said. “The Congress has no right to speak about Lingayats. In fact, the BJP government has ensured tickets for Lingayat leaders where tickets were denied to the sitting MLAs,” he said.

HUBBALLI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that only BJP can provide a secure and sustainable government in Karnataka. Addressing media persons in Hubballi on Monday, Shah said that the people of Karnataka have to decide between the double-engine government of the BJP and the reverse gear government of the Congress. “The Congress has been doing appeasement politics. Reservation on the basis of religion does not come under the Constitution. But the Congress continued it for vote-bank politics. For Congress, the welfare of Karnataka is not important as it is looking at the state as an ATM. JDS does dynasty politics. The party contests against the Congress and later to get power it joins hands with the same party. I appeal to the people of Karnataka to give a full majority to BJP,” he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah prays at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday Shah said that Congress had provided special treatment to PFI members arrested in various cases. But now the BJP has ensured the anti-national elements are controlled. “The NIA is investigating 24 cases in Karnataka. The Congress has always disrespected the Kittur Karnataka region. Despite having the same governments in the state and neighbouring Goa, Congress could not find a solution for the Mahadayi issue. When farmers demanded water from Mahadayi, the Congress government ordered firing on the farmers in Navalgund. The BJP government will give justice to all,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shah detailed the development works implemented by the BJP government in Karnataka and said that 62 projects worth Rs 1,000 have been taken up in Hubballi-Dharwad. Shah listed the grants given to irrigation projects, including the Upper Bhadra, Kalasa-Banduri and Upper Krishan projects. He said that the Centre is striving hard to boost development in Karnataka in railways, health, education, ports, airports, road infrastructure and social welfare. “The Congress government of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had provided Rs 94,000 crore grants to Karnataka between 2009 and 2014. But the Narendra Modi government has provided Rs 2,26,418 crores which is 140% more than the Congress government,” he added. ‘CONG HAS NO RIGHT TO SPEAK ON LINGAYATS’ The Congress had made two Lingayats the chief minister of Karnataka and both were removed disrespectfully by former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Amit Shah said. “The Congress has no right to speak about Lingayats. In fact, the BJP government has ensured tickets for Lingayat leaders where tickets were denied to the sitting MLAs,” he said.