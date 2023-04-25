MBA grads, engineers working as delivery boys: Rahul Gandhi 

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with the youth in Gadag city and shared his experiences from Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday during a Yuva Samvada programme.

Rahul deplored the lack of employment opportunities and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of 2 crore jobs. “MBA graduates and engineers are working as delivery executives. If you compare inflation during the Congress and BJP regimes, the difference is huge. The petrol price was Rs 70 when we were in power, but now it has crossed Rs 100. LPG price was Rs 400, which is more than Rs 1,200 now,” he said.

Continuing his tirade against Modi over the Adani issue, he said, “I have asked PM [Narendra] Modi what

is his relation with Adani. Wherever he visits, Adani gets projects there. Some of India’s biggest airports have been handed over to ineligible businessmen. The government should take initiatives to encourage small and medium-scale businesses and assist farmers and labourers. In India, a common man finds it difficult to get loans, but not some business tycoons.”

During the Yuva Samvada programme, Gadag MLA HK Patil spoke about Gadag’s history and its heritage, famous sportspersons, and musicians before Rahul addressed the gathering.

Rahul then interacted with first-time voters and invited questions. Trupti Kothari, a youngster from Gadag, asked Rahul how he handles himself when people defame him.

He said, “My detractors teach me a lot, and I got immense love during the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.”

“Agriculture should be combined with Industrial development to generate employment in rural areas,” he said, when a youth, Gurunath Pawar, asked him about economic development in rural areas.

