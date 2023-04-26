Assembly polls: 2023 polls will decide Karnataka’s future, says Priyanka Gandhi

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Countering the BJP efforts to turn the Assembly polls into a Modi vs the rest narrative, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed the 2023 elections a crucial one that will decide the future of Karnataka and root out the “corrupt” regime.

Priyanka kick-started her campaign at T Narsipur and Hanur in Chamarajanagar district, where she invoked Kannada pride and appealed to the people not to get swayed by BJP’s attempts to divert attention from core issues such as corruption and development.

Accusing the BJP government of looting Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the state, she said with this money 30 lakh houses or a 750-km metro line could have been built.

During the BJP rule in the state, chief ministers got changed, cabinet expansion never happened and contractors accused those in the government of collecting 40% commission to clear their bills. Some contractors committed suicide and the contractors’ association even wrote to the PM about this.

However, no action was taken, she alleged and referred to the PSI recruitment scam and seizure of Rs 8 crore from the son of a BJP MLA.

‘Focus is on development’

“We can’t have the same strategy when in Opposition and while ruling the state. If we rake up such issues now, people will take us to task for not preventing such murders while in power. Also, if we take up this issue, people may think we have no time to discuss development issues,” said BJP leader and MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar.

However, the party has not ignored communal issues altogether. “We raise them at small gatherings and meetings to ensure that the party is with the people,” Mijar said.

On the party’s silence on hijab, halal, azan and other such issues, BJP leader Jagadish Shenava said that it has been decided to focus largely on development issues during the campaign.

The Congress party is also focusing on development issues. “We have learnt from our past mistakes. Hence, we are very careful this time. We will not highlight any communal issue as it will only lead to further polarisation, thereby benefiting our rivals. Even if they rake up communal issues, we will not respond,” said a Congress leader.

