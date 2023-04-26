Home States Karnataka

Congress will win Karnataka easily, says Chennithala

On infighting, he said Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are two strong leaders, and the CLP and high command will decide who will be the final leader of the party.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “I can judge the mood of the people, Congress will win with a comfortable majority and come to power,’’ said senior Congress leader and former Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.
Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Chennithala said Tuesday’s IT raids in Hubballi were only done to instill fear.

Speaking about the Congress performance in Kerala, Chennithala said it won 19 of 20 seats in Parliament polls, but performed very badly in assembly polls, as issues in assembly and Parliament polls are different. In Rajasthan too, Congress performed poorly in parliamentary polls, but did well in assembly elections, he said.  

Soon after assembly polls, action will begin for Parliament elections, he said. Speaking on the contrast in coastal areas of Karnataka, where the BJP does well in assembly polls, as compared to coastal Kerala where the Congress does well, he said, “Even in Karnataka, coastal areas were a stronghold of the Congress until the BJP entered, but we will do well there as people can see through the polarising activities of the BJP.”

On infighting, he said Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are two strong leaders, and the CLP and high command will decide who will be the final leader of the party.

Asked about the BJP’s overtures to the Christian minority in Kerala, Chennithala said, “The Christian community has suffered because of the BJP and have demonstrated in Delhi, Mumbai and other places, and said BJP and its allies put the community to great pain.”

On the reservation issue, he said, “The BJP was only fooling the people and indulging in giving it to win the polls.’’ He said the Congress’ guarantees, like 10kg foodgrains, 200 units of power, Rs 2,000 to women family head and Rs 3,000 for graduates, would help them do well in the polls.  He said the Karnataka government did not win the numbers, and was formed illegitimately by purchasing MLAs from other parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp