Gentleman politician DB Inamdar passes away at 74

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister, senior Congress leader DB Inamdar (74) is no more. Inamdar, who was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru from past one month, breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

Danappagouda Basanagouda Patil, a native of Neginhal village of Kittur taluk was known as ‘Kittur Dhani’ in the entire state. He had participated in the ‘Praja Dhwani’ programme of Congress held at Kittur on March 3. But he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on March 8 after he complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing.

The Congress leader of Belagavi, who once had direct communication with the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, is survived by two sons, and a daughter. Inamdar had expressed his desire to contest the Assembly elections for another term and was preparing for the same as well in the constituency.

However, when he was admitted to hospital and there were no signs of recovery in his health, his followers had protested and urged the Congress high command that the ticket should be given to his daughter-in-law Laxmi Inamdar.

But, the party chose Babasaheb Patil as its candidate, which irked the Inamdar family and their followers, but they decided to remain silent as the condition of DB Inamdar declined. The Inamdar family has been in politics since Independence. DB Inamdar entered into politics in 1983.

BELAGAVI: Former minister, senior Congress leader DB Inamdar (74) is no more. Inamdar, who was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru from past one month, breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Danappagouda Basanagouda Patil, a native of Neginhal village of Kittur taluk was known as ‘Kittur Dhani’ in the entire state. He had participated in the ‘Praja Dhwani’ programme of Congress held at Kittur on March 3. But he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on March 8 after he complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. The Congress leader of Belagavi, who once had direct communication with the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, is survived by two sons, and a daughter. Inamdar had expressed his desire to contest the Assembly elections for another term and was preparing for the same as well in the constituency. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, when he was admitted to hospital and there were no signs of recovery in his health, his followers had protested and urged the Congress high command that the ticket should be given to his daughter-in-law Laxmi Inamdar. But, the party chose Babasaheb Patil as its candidate, which irked the Inamdar family and their followers, but they decided to remain silent as the condition of DB Inamdar declined. The Inamdar family has been in politics since Independence. DB Inamdar entered into politics in 1983.