Home States Karnataka

Beware of Rahul Gandhi's promises, Madhya Pradesh CM cautions Karnataka voters

The Congress can do anything for votes, and even might promise to get stars from the sky, Chouhan said, and alleged that the Congress wants to win elections "to make money".

Published: 27th April 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: While BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi was busy campaigning in neighbouring constituencies, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan was in the Gokak assembly segment to campaign for him and urged the voters not to fall for "false promises" made by the Congress.

In place of Ramesh, his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi -- a BJP candidate from the Arabhavi assembly seat - was present during the campaign along with senior local saffron party leaders on Wednesday.

Ramesh, a six-time MLA, is an influential political leader not only on his home turf but also in the entire Belagavi district.

He was among the 17 MLAs who defected from Congress to the BJP in 2019 toppling the Congress-JDS coalition government.

He is said to have orchestrated the defection of MLAs, which helped the BJP come to power.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said the development works are undertaken only by the BJP government and not the Congress which has only given "corruption, crime and commission" besides its anti-Lingayat approach in Karnataka.

He said the Opposition party makes false promises and urged voters not to fall for them.

"Beware of (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi's promises. He had come to Madhya Pradesh promising a debt waiver but nothing was done."

The Congress can do anything for votes, and even might promise to get stars from the sky, he said, and alleged that the Congress wants to win elections "to make money".

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said both Congress and JD(S) are two faces of the same coin with dynasty politics.

"Voting JD(S) will strengthen Congress," he said.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government both at the Centre and state, he said more development initiatives will be undertaken if the double engine government is elected in the state.

"BJP is the only party which can undertake the development works. Support BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji who will further strengthen Karnataka."

Chouhan also thanked Ramesh for defecting from Congress and saving the state from Congress rule.

Gokak is one of the 18 constituencies in Belagavi district,which has the second highest number of assembly seats after Bengaluru urban.

The Congress has fielded Mahantesh Kadadi from this constituency.

There are 2,38,221 voters in the Gokak Assembly constituency, out of which 1,16,816 are male, and 1,20,085 female voters.

Lingayats comprise 75,000, SC-ST 45,000, Muslim 35000, Kuruba 25000, and Uppar Samaj 14,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Shivraj Chouhan BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp