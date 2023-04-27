BSY: Shettar won’t win, can give it in writing in blood 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Former CM and prominent Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said former chief minister Jagadish Shettar will not win the election from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency and he will give that in writing in blood. After attending a party workers' meeting in Hubballi, Yediyurappa said Shettar, who joined Congress after quitting the saffron party, betrayed BJP and he does not wish to take the former chief minister's name any more. After an important meeting was called by Home Minister Amit Shah in Hubballi recently, Yeddyurappa held a meeting with community leaders and BJP workers of Dharwad division at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday night."For certain reasons, Shettar's candidature was withheld by the high command. But PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a higher position in national politics. He has betrayed the party and joined Congress. I request all the leaders to back Mahesh Tenginkai and ensure Shettar loses the seat," he said. "I am holding a meeting with Lingayat leaders. I have discussed this with leaders in Bengaluru as well. I had already made it clear that I will not contest the elections and will work on party-building by touring the state. Congress is spreading false information," he said. I'll ensure Shettar's loss, you do it for Savadi: BSY to voters Hitting out at Shettar and former DyCM Laxman Savadi for deserting BJP, Yediyurappa said he will take the responsibility of defeating Shettar in the May 10 Assembly elections from Hubballi-Central and called upon people to take the responsibility of defeating Savadi from Athani. Addressing a party rally in Athani, near Belagavi, on Wednesday, he called the Congress a sinking ship. Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that his party would form the government in the state again, winning at least 130 seats.