Modi rallies will impact Lok Sabha polls more, not assembly: HD Deve Gowda 

BENGALURU: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch his blitzkrieg rallies ahead of the May 10 polls, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda in an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express said Modi’s rallies will have more impact on the Lok Sabha polls than on Assembly polls, which are fought on local issues. Excerpts:

You are also campaigning for the party. How do you look at the current political situation?

There is nothing special in my campaigning. I have told them (the party leaders) to line up three programmes a day. I will campaign in around 40 constituencies... I have been fighting for the last 60 years. Kumaraswamy has continued it more effectively with his programmes. Despite undergoing heart operations twice, he is working hard.

All three parties, including JDS, claim that they will get the majority. What is your assessment?

I will not speak much about Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. For the first time in the country, (HD) Kumaraswamy has placed a unique programme (Pancharatna) before the people of the state and he has been working hard. The message has been taken to people in villages. He will continue to take it to people during the next few days before the polls. It has a lot of effect and I am confident that JDS will get the working majority.

Farm loan waiver, old age pension, and many more measures were taken by him. Even his enemies will admit that he is a politician who keeps his word.

There is a perception that JDS is confined to the Old Mysuru region. Is that true?

Take a look at the results of the last (2018) Assembly elections. We won three seats each in Vijayapura and Raichur, two in Bidar, and one in Yadgir district. We won nine seats in that region. This time, we will win more in that region. Some friends, not all, want to brand it as just an Old Mysuru party. The facts are different.

Congress leaders accuse JDS of being BJP’s B-team. Is there any truth in it?

What do they have to say about Yediyurappa’s son backing out from a contest in Varuna (from where Congress leader Siddaramaiah is contesting)? What is the reaction of the BJP high command? What does that indicate? They have their own internal understandings.

Your views on efforts by opposition parties to form an alliance before the 2024 elections?

It is difficult. BJP won 303 seats, this time it is difficult for them. But it is possible for them to form a government with the help of others. Even that is not possible for Congress. Look at Rajasthan, they are fighting. Also, other parties will not accept Congress’ leadership.

If a united opposition against BJP takes shape, will you be part of it?

No.

BJP is hoping that PM Modi’s rallies will change the tide in Karnataka…..

He will address the rallies in around 40 to 50 places. Its effect will be more on the Parliament elections. This (Assembly poll) is a regional issue. His speeches will have more impact during the Parliament elections, but it is difficult during assembly elections, it is all about local issues.

After he took over as the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge seems to be making efforts and meeting leaders from different parties …

Each one is saying something different. One is talking about Adani and one is talking about something else. There is no meaning to it.

JDS faces a unique situation as it is fighting both BJP and Congress in Karnataka...

We are fighting to save the party. This is a farmers’ party and as a son of a farmer, I am making all possible efforts in that direction. JDS has earned the confidence of farmers and poor people. We have always been committed to social justice. People have not forgotten that.

What are your views on the state government scrapping the 4% quota for Muslims?

I had implemented it, but the BJP scrapped it. They should not have done it. It is wrong. I have taken a stand that we will restore it.

In case of a fractured mandate, will JDS go with Congress or BJP?

Honestly, I don’t think that is going to happen. JDS will get a simple majority.

