Shah riot remarks: Congress files complaint in Bengaluru; accuses Home Minister of promoting hatred

The complaint mentions the name of Amit Shah, concerned BJP leaders and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on 25th April.

Published: 27th April 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, DK Shivakumar and others file a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly spreading enmity and hatred, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Chief of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar filed a police complaint on Thursday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, according to the complaint copy.

In the complaint filed at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station, Amit Shah was alleged of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition during his recent rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka.

"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," said DK Shivakumar after filing the complaint.

The complaint mentions the name of Amit Shah, concerned BJP leaders and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on 25th April.

"Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms," read the complaint.

A video link of the alleged hate speech was also attached to the complaint. Sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of IPC were mentioned in the complaint. It is to be noted that Amit Shah is doing back to back to back rallies as BJP's star campaigner for the Karnataka Assembly Polls which is scheduled for May 10. 

