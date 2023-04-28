Karnataka polls: In blood, Congress worker predicts Shettar’s victory

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It is not just a war of words but also a war of blood in this upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. A day after senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said Congress leader Jagadish Shetter will not win the May 10 Assembly polls from Hubballi-Dharwad Central and that he will give it in writing in blood, a Congress worker in Hubballi has written in blood that Shettar will win. Manjunath Yantruvi has written in blood on a chart that “Shettar will win the elections for sure and the Congress will get a majority”.

“This is the response to the statement of BS Yediyurappa. Congress leader Jagadish Shettar will surely win from Hubballi-Dharwad Central. The Opposition leaders are trying to divide community leaders which is against the ethics of politics,” Yantruvia, who is also a leader at Dharwad Veerashaiva Mahasabha, said.

He claimed that the BJP will pay for its betrayal and for making Shettar quit the party. “Besides the Congress vote bank, Lingayats and Veerashaivas will stand with Shettar and help him win,” he added.

He also met Shettar on Thursday and posed with the letter. Congress youth leader from Hubballi Rajat Ullagaddimath also accompanied him.

