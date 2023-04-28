Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: JDS manifesto plays Kannada pride card, says 4 per cent Muslim quota will return

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who released the manifesto here on Thursday, said the schemes he has announced under the ‘Pancharatna’ program will require around Rs 50,000 crore every year.

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) released its ‘Janata’ manifesto, touching several issues such as Kannada identity by promising to save the ‘Nandini’ brand. The manifesto also assures to scrap the proposal of the present BJP government to remove 4% reservation to Muslims. To encourage women to marry youths dependent on agriculture an incentive of Rs 2 lakh is also announced.

The manifesto, while focusing on the five-point programme announced under the ‘Pancharatna’ schemes, also assures of giving a boost to irrigation projects such as Upper Bhadra and Upper Krishna and implementation of Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Yetthinahole projects. Besides, special focus has been given to industrial development, transport and tourism, development of roads, energy, administrative reforms and agriculture. The party plans to release a separate manifesto for Bengaluru city in a few days.

Playing the Kannada identity card using the recent row involving Nandini and Amul brands, the manifesto states that the State and Union governments have conspired to merge the KMF and Amul, which is against the cooperative spirit and the party is committed to ousting the Amul brand out of state and save Nandini.

The manifesto also mentions Hindi imposition and states that it has led to the deprivation of Central government jobs to Kannadigas and the party will prevail upon the Centre to allow Kannadigas to write exams for banking and Central government jobs in Kannada. Further, it is promised in the manifesto that the party will scrap the recent cabinet decision to remove the 4% reservation for Muslims and reinstate the same.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, who released the manifesto here on Thursday, said the schemes he has announced under the ‘Pancharatna’ program will require around Rs 50,000 crore every year and it won’t be a burden on the state exchequer. “Even if a single promise made in the manifesto is not implemented, I will dissolve the party,” he said.

CHANGES IN NATIONAL POLITICS, PREDICTS DEVE GOWDA 
JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda predicted changes in national politics in the coming days. He told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday that leaders like Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others were in touch with former CM HD Kumaraswamy. “There will be changes in national politics,” he said, replying to a question on whether the allies would campaign for JDS in the upcoming elections. Referring to Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s remark that the JDS may win only 10-15 seats, Gowda said, “He (Joshi) has the freedom to comment.

The Congress is also saying we will be limited to 25 seats. But the people will reply to their comments on May 10.” He added efforts were on to convince the grandson of former MP Shankare Gowda, who is contesting as a rebel candidate in Mandya, to withdraw. He also said the party had played a key role in the development of Bengaluru city, and he would ask urban voters for their vote, based on the party’s contribution.
 

