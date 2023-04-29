40 Sudan returnees quarantined as they land in Bengaluru without vax certificates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/BENGALURU: As many as 40 Indians, including Keralites who arrived in Bengaluru from war-torn Sudan, have found themselves in a precarious situation as they were sent into quarantine, as they did not have the mandatory yellow fever vaccination certificate with them.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner (Disaster Management) and Nodal Officer of Karnataka said that 40 flyers from different states did not have the mandatory yellow fever vaccination certificate.

“All of them have been sent to a six-day quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences. Some of them have either lost the certificates or left them behind. The certificates are being tracked using passports and other documents and they will be allowed to leave as soon as we get the certificates. The others have to complete the quarantine period,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state health department said it has not issued any order setting conditions for evacuees to return to their home state.

ALSO READ| Sudan evacuation: Fled with just a set of clothes and passport, wails woman from Tamil Nadu

“We are ready to reach out to the authorities concerned to help the affected people,” said a health department officer. “One-time vaccination for yellow fever is mandatory for all those coming from African countries. It depends on the travel route they take - the countries en route,” said the office of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Of the 52 Keralites who reached Bengaluru from Sudan, six reached Thiruvananthapuram by air on Friday night, said Norka officials. Ten others were sent to Kozhikode by a special vehicle. Of the remaining, 17 will reach Kochi airport on Saturday at 1.20 pm, said a statement from Norka.

