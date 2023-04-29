BJP loots money, fails to fulfil promises, says Rahul  

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Hitting out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for ridiculing Congress’ pre-poll guarantees by saying that those are “impossible to implement”, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that since BJP has failed to implement even 20 per cent of their promises made in the 2018 manifesto, they cannot imagine how Congress will do it.

Addressing an election campaign in Jewargi town for Congress candidate Dr Ajay Singh, Rahul said, “BJP knows how to loot people’s money and misuse government funds. Across the country, the BJP government has become infamous for its 40 per cent commission. How can they implement promises.”

Since they are interested in earning “40 per cent commission”, they should only be given 40 seats, he said, adding that Congress should get at least 150 MLAs. If the number is less than that, “BJP can purchase Congress MLAs”, he feared.

Rahul explained the pre-poll promises including free travel for women in government buses. Within a few days of assuming power, he said, the government will issue an order regarding free bus rides for women, and the Cabinet will approve the guarantees in its first meeting.

Singh said that Rahul’s visit to Jewargi has bolstered the confidence of Congress workers and the people. Congress Afzalpur candidate MY Patil, BR Patil of Aland, Allamaprabhu Patil of Gulbarga-Dakshina, Kaneez Fatima of Gulbarga-Uttar, Revu Naik Belamagi of Gulbarga-Rural, Dr Sharanprakash Patil of Sedam, and Subhash Rathod of Chinchoil were present.

