Karnataka polls: BJP leader calls Sonia ‘vishkanya’, Congress furious

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: A day after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s "venomous snake" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal gave a new twist to the controversy by calling former AICC president Sonia Gandhi a "vishkanya" and an "agent of Pakistan and China."

Yatnal’s diatribe at a public rally at Yelburga in Koppal district in North Karnataka invited the wrath of Congress leaders, who demanded his expulsion from the BJP.

"If Kharge compares Modi to a venomous snake, is their leader Sonia Gandhi a vishkanya? Sonia Gandhi is an agent of China and Pakistan," Yatnal said and accused Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of seeking the help of Pakistan to overthrow the BJP government.

"Because of such statements, Kharge lost his Kalaburagi seat. How can he compare Modi, who has emerged as a world leader, to a venomous snake?" he asked.

Several Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, slammed Yatnal for his remarks against Sonia.

"When a party worker like me was sent to Tihar Jail, Sonia Gandhi visited me there. This gave strength to me as well as all Congress workers. Yatnal has termed such a woman a vishkanya. Congress will not tolerate it," Shivakumar said.

PM Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai should apologise, besides dismissing Yatnal from the BJP, he added.

"Desperation and despair have made BJP stoop to name calling. Their star campaigner Yatnal called Sonia Gandhi vishkanya an agent of China and Pakistan. Does the PM approve of this? He should immediately expel Yatnal and apologise to Gandhi," said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

‘People will give Congress befitting reply’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said people have been hurt by Kharge’s remarks against Modi.

"Congress is now facing a dearth of issues. The prime minister, who is adored worldwide and trusted by the people of India, is repeatedly attacked by Congress with derogatory remarks. Sometimes he is called a poisonous snake and sometimes maut ka saudagar and neechli jaat. But, people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to Congress in the Assembly elections," he said at a rally in Laxmeshwar of Shirahatti constituency in Gadag district.

