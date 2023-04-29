Home States Karnataka

Quack vet operates on dog in Bengaluru, faces complaint 

Apart from filing a criminal complaint, Council official Dr T Tippeswamy wrote to the Department of Animal Husbandry to initiate action against Prakash.

By Praveen Kumar
BENGALURU:  A senior official of the Karnataka Veterinary Council filed a criminal complaint with Bydarahalli police station against a quack who posed as a registered veterinary practitioner and performed surgery on a dog.  The suspect, HC Prakash, is a Group C employee, whose role is to ensure that all animals are properly tested for infections and contagious diseases and to inspect the records of livestock dealers. Since he is not a qualified vet, he is not supposed to perform surgery on any animal. He also worked earlier in the veterinary clinic in Herohalli, near Sunkadakatte. 

“The incident came to light following a complaint from a dog parent. At the time of surgery, he was transferred to a different clinic. However, he has performed surgery earlier at Herohalli veterinary clinic, which is a gross violation of authority. The animal husbandry department will conduct an inquiry against him. The dog, on which the surgery was performed, is recovering,” Tippeswamy said.

“People taking pets to the vet must ask for registration certificates if they are not displayed in clinics. We don’t know exactly when the operation was performed and what complications the animal developed after the surgery. Expert opinions are being sought,” said an investigation officer.

