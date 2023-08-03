Home States Karnataka

BJP leader Araga Jnanendra draws flak for remarks against Mallikarjun Kharge

As the video of his statement went viral on Wednesday, the Congress leaders targeted Jnanendra.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 11:48 AM

Congress members stage a protest against BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru on Wednesday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday came under fire from Congress leaders for his remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. While Congress sought legal action against him for his “insensitive” comment, Jnanendra expressed regret and claimed he had not taken Kharge’s name.

During a protest against the Kasturirangan committee report at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Jnanendra referred to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who hails from Bidar, and said, “Unfortunately, most ministers are from north Karnataka. They don’t know anything about plants, trees or shelter. They have a tanned complexion because of the scorching sun. You can observe this if you see Kharge. Only his hair protects him from the scorching sun.” 

As the video of his statement went viral on Wednesday, the Congress leaders targeted Jnanendra. They said by making such remarks, Jnanendra exposed his as well as his party’s (BJP) love for Manu’s Varnashrama and mentality towards the oppressed.

Stating that Jnanendra had insulted the “daivas” (demigods in Tulu culture) in the past, the Congress leaders said, “Now, he has insulted the people of north Karnataka, Dalits and senior Congress leader Kharge.”

I express my regret: Araga Jnanendra

Lambasting Jnanendra for his remark, Khandre said the BJP MLA has insulted the people of Kalyana Karnataka. “It is unfortunate that the BJP is nurturing apartheid in a country which gave birth to Mahatma Gandhi, who fought against racial discrimination,” Khandre said. He clarified that he never said that the recommendations of the Kasturirangan committee will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in Bengaluru seeking the arrest of Jnanendra. They filed a complaint with the High Grounds police seeking legal action against him. Following the backlash, Jnanendra told reporters in Bengaluru that he had not taken Kharge’s name during his speech and he didn’t consider himself big enough to comment against a statesmanlike Kharge. 

“I have respect for him and his achievements. If at all my statement has hurt anyone, I express my regret,” he said. Meanwhile, All-India Veerashiava Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna in two separate letters one to the Assembly Speaker and another to the jurisdictional police said, “MLA Araga Jnanendra has spoken about racial and skin colour discrimination and used racial slurs and discriminated against the basis of region. He must be arrested and penalised as per law and legally disqualified from holding the post of MLA.’’

