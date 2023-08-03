Home States Karnataka

Tourist trying to take selfie suspected to have drowned after falling from bridge in Kodagu

The fire department reached the spot immediately to conduct a search operation for the missing Sandeep even as the water outflow from the reservoir was stopped.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

The fire department and rafters from Dubare were involved in a search operation in the Harangi reservoir (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A tourist trying to take a selfie on a bridge is suspected to have drowned in the Harangi reservoir in Kodagu. Search operations were ongoing till late in the evening on Thursday to trace him.

Police said a group of four people -- Sandeep, Govindaraju, Ramkumar and Ranjith -- had visited Kodagu from Bengaluru. On Thursday evening, the four stopped on the Harangi bridge to click photographs. Sandeep (46), a tattoo artist by profession, got down from the vehicle and tried clicking a selfie standing from the edge of the bridge. He slipped from the bridge and is suspected to have drowned.

The fire department reached the spot immediately to conduct a search operation for the missing Sandeep even as the water outflow from the reservoir was stopped.

“The outflow from the dam was low and the victim is suspected to have slipped from the bridge while trying to click a selfie. Raft teams from Dubare are involved in the search operation,” confirmed Gangadharappa RV, the DySP of Somwarpet Sub Division.

Sources confirmed that the bridge gets flooded only when the outflow from the Harangi reservoir is over 15,000 cusecs. The outflow from the dam during the incident was less than 2,000 cusecs. The spot was visited by Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp