IISc, Goa Shipyard to build ships using artificial intelligence

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) signed an MoU to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to help in shipbuilding. According to IISc, the collaboration will bring in the expertise of GSL and IISc towards tackling several challenges in the shipbuilding industry, as well as reduce the timeframe in shipbuilding. In particular, the partnership also aims at enhancing India’s shipbuilding manufacturing capabilities, especially in the defence sector.

“GSL & Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, IISC Bengaluru signed MOU towards fostering joint development & implementation of AI technologies in the field of Ship Building & Defence applications,” GSL said in a statement.

The MoU will focus on increasing productivity through the use of AI in defence sector shipbuilding as well as improving safety on-site, shortening construction timelines and streamlining the shipbuilding process. It will also work on implementing AI systems into ships so that they are able to make use of real-time monitoring systems and predictive analysis.

