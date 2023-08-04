Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi police file FIR against BJP leader Araga for racist remarks against Kharge

Jnanendra made the racist remarks at a meeting to protest against the Kasturirangan committee report at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

Former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi police on Thursday registered an FIR against former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra for his racist remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajiv Jane, a staunch follower of Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, who is RDPR Minister. 

In his complaint, Jane stated that the racist remarks against Kharge have hurt his sentiments and appealed to the police to take action against the former home minister.

Jnanendra made the racist remarks at a meeting to protest against the Kasturirangan committee report at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge criticised Araga Jnanendra and tweeted that because of the influence of “Keshava Krupa”, the former home minister made such racist remarks against the Congress president. 

Jnanendra’s remarks show BJP’s intolerance towards the oppressed classes.  The skin of the people, who have been exploiting the working class in the name of “Varanashrama”, will naturally be white. But the skin of the people, who have been working with self-respect, will be tanned because of the scorching sun, Priyank tweeted.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp