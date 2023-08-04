Kalaburagi police file FIR against BJP leader Araga for racist remarks against Kharge

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi police on Thursday registered an FIR against former home minister and senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra for his racist remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Rajiv Jane, a staunch follower of Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, who is RDPR Minister.

In his complaint, Jane stated that the racist remarks against Kharge have hurt his sentiments and appealed to the police to take action against the former home minister.

Jnanendra made the racist remarks at a meeting to protest against the Kasturirangan committee report at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge criticised Araga Jnanendra and tweeted that because of the influence of “Keshava Krupa”, the former home minister made such racist remarks against the Congress president.

Jnanendra’s remarks show BJP’s intolerance towards the oppressed classes. The skin of the people, who have been exploiting the working class in the name of “Varanashrama”, will naturally be white. But the skin of the people, who have been working with self-respect, will be tanned because of the scorching sun, Priyank tweeted.



