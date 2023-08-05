Over 47% power generation in Karnataka from renewable energy sources

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state is sourcing a large portion of its power requirement through renewable energy (RE) sources, reducing the dependence on thermal power. The state now has a stock of 3.05 lakh metric tonnes of coal, which will last around six days. The situation here is better than other states, but people should use power judiciously, energy department officials said.

As on August 3, RE generation was 4,126mw, which is 47.52% of the state’s demand of 8,682mw. The state generates 2,455mw, of which thermal is 1,122mw and the remaining from hydro sources, according to the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL).

At present, six out of the total 13 units from all the three thermal power stations are generating power. Two of the eight units in Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), two of the three units in Ballari (BTPS) and one unit in Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) have stopped generating power. Officials said the average daily coal consumption in all the three thermal power stations is 25,000 MT.

With heavy rainfall last week, hydropower generation has improved. The rain has also brought down the overall power demand to 200-210 million units per day from 260- 270 million units.

Despite production going up from other sources, the state still needs thermal power plants as they cannot be shut down completely. Thermal power is also needed as solar power can be generated only during the day, while wind is unpredictable, a KPCL official said.

“Since the demand for power is less and RE is good, thermal generation has been reduced. The state’s peak morning demand is 11,500 mw, while at night it is 7,000mw. The average RE generation from solar, wind and hydro is 4,126mw. Also, power supply from CGS (central generating stations) is 2,078mw daily, which has to be utilised,” the official said.

KPCL Managing Director Pankaj Kuamr Pandey told The New Indian Express that the state has increased its coal stock and it can last seven days, from the earlier five days. The top department officials recently met the coal secretary, who was requested to increase the number of coal rakes to the state. In the next one month, the state’s coal buffer stock will increase to last more than 15 days, Pandey added.

