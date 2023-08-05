Udupi voyeurism: BJP leaders want SIT probe   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP legislators from the coastal Karnataka districts appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to direct the State Government to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Udupi washroom mobile video case.

BJP legislators, including Kota Srinivas Poojari, Vedavyas Kamat, Bharat Shetty, and others submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Friday. In the memorandum, the MLAs claimed that there is a larger conspiracy in the entire incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier rejected the BJP demand for SIT probe as police have already booked cases against the girls involved in the case.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum to the Governor, BJP leader Poojari said the Home Minister has taken the case lightly and a DySP rank officer will not be able to probe the case impartially if there is pressure from the government. The BJP leader said the Governor has assured them of giving appropriate directives to the government.

