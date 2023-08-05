Home States Karnataka

Udupi voyeurism: BJP leaders want SIT probe   

The BJP leader said the Governor has assured them of giving appropriate directives to the government.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP legislators from the coastal Karnataka districts appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to direct the State Government to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Udupi washroom mobile video case. 

BJP legislators, including Kota Srinivas Poojari, Vedavyas Kamat, Bharat Shetty, and others submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Friday. In the memorandum, the MLAs claimed that there is a larger conspiracy in the entire incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier rejected the BJP demand for SIT probe as police have already booked cases against the girls involved in the case.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum to the Governor, BJP leader Poojari said the Home Minister has taken the case lightly and a DySP rank officer will not be able to probe the case impartially if there is pressure from the government. The BJP leader said the Governor has assured them of giving appropriate directives to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
voyeurism BJP SIT Udupi washroom mobile video case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp