BBMP contractors seek President’s nod for euthanasia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) yet to make part payment of Rs 675 crore released by the state government towards clearing the bills of Palike contractors, about 500 contractors have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her permission for euthanasia.

Revealing this to reporters here on Monday, president of BBMP Contractors’ Association KT Manjunath said, “For 2023-24, the Palike collected around Rs 2,000 crore as tax. We request the chief commissioner to inform us about the reason for Palike not clearing the bills for works done by contractors for about 26 months.”

Audit order led to resentment

Manjunath said the association is collecting statements, including video messages, from the distressed contractors to be sent to the President’s office. If the demands of the association members are not met immediately, they would be forced to take the extreme step.

The association members said that they have decided to suspend all works from Monday in protest against the delay in clearing their bills by the government on the pretext of an investigation and audit of works done and bills submitted during the BJP rule.

They said when the government had earlier ordered to release Rs 675 crore, setting up of a committee now to audit the works and bills submitted will further delay payments to them.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar had sent a note to BBMP officials asking them to audit all works and bills submitted from 2019 to 2022 before making payments. This move led to resentment among the contractors.

Association’s honorary president Devaraj, vice-president G Venkatesh, general secretary T Venkatesh and technical advisor Manjunath were present.

