Home States Karnataka

Woman from Kadugolla community wins 1st rank in MSc Maths from Tumkur University

This positive news has come as a morale booster for the women of the community, following the death of a one-month-old baby girl, which had made headlines recently.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

MSc Mathematics 1st rank holder from Tumkur University ,Asha LE.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  A woman from the backward Kadugolla community has won three gold medals, securing the 1st rank in the MSc Mathematics stream. She was presented the medals at the 16th convocation of Tumkur University on Monday.

Asha LE, who is employed as a data scientist at a Bengaluru-based firm, hails from Lakkenahalli Gollarahatti hamlet in Gubbi taluk. Both her parents -- Eeraiah and Gangamma -- are illiterate, but have backed their four daughters to secure a good education.

Youngest among the the siblings, Asha went against all odds, including the taboo of being left alone in a makeshift tent in a field far away from her house during the menstrual cycle. “I too am a victim of the custom, as I spent 22 days in a tent, which was like an inferno. I want to create awareness in the community against this practice,” she said.  Meanwhile, her three older sisters are educated, and are working at different levels. Asha is married to a businessman, Prakash, who is an MCom graduate, and has always supported her.

This positive news has come as a morale booster for the women of the community, following the death of a one-month-old baby girl, which had made headlines recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadugolla community Tumkur University Asha L E
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp