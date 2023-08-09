Bengaluru Metro: BEML bags Rs 3,177 crore contract

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BEML has bagged an order of Rs 3,177 crore for supply of rolling stock (coaches) for Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-2 , Phase 2A (Silk Board and K R Pura), and Phase-2B corridors (KR Pura to Airport).

Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, B L Yashwanth Chavan said, “The letter of acceptance between BEML and BMRCL for the supply and maintenance of 318 coaches has been exchanged on Monday. As per the contract, the delivery of coaches will begin from June 2025 and will be completed by 2026-end.” An average of two or three trains (each train has six coaches) will be supplied per month,” he said.

The usage of the coaches will be as follows: Phase-2 (72-km network with extensions of Purple, Green Line, and new line from RV Road to Bommasandra), and 2A will each use 96 of them, while Phase 2B will be given 126 coaches.

The per car cost will be Rs 7.74 crore and the maintenance cost will be Rs 0.13 crore per car per year, Chavan said. This is the largest rolling stock of BMRCL with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance, the CPRO added. “All the trains will have Communication Based Train Control system,” he added. Japan International Co-operation Agency is funding the coach procurement programme.

