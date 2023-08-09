Home States Karnataka

‘Cybersecurity is next big thing, India must aim at exporting security software’

He was speaking at the inauguration of Kavach 2023, a two-day hackathon at AMC Engineering College, here.

AMC College Chairman KR Paramahamsa has a word with NAAC Senior Adviser MS Shyamsundar at the inauguration of Kavach 2023, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The booming realm of cybersecurity is projected to grow 25 per cent by 2025. “The security programmes developed by India should be built so well that we can export them around the world like we import different antivirus software,” said MS Shyamsundar, Senior Adviser, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), on Tuesday. 

He was speaking at the inauguration of Kavach 2023, a two-day hackathon at AMC Engineering College, here. The national-level hackathon was organised jointly by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, AICTE, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (Ministry of Home Affairs). 

The initiative aims to unearth innovative ideas and technological solutions to address challenges that law enforcement agencies and ordinary citizens face with cybersecurity. At AMC, one of the five nodal centres, 20 teams from different colleges in the country were given four problem statements to find solutions. 

Addressing students, Shyamsundar said digital transformation has been critical to India and data shows that we have scaled. “In 2015, we had only 452 startups, while by 2022, India had 80,182 startups. Cybersecurity played a crucial role,” he said, adding that even in terms of FDI, 162 countries have invested in the country in more than 61 sectors, which is the highest in any country. 

KR Paramahamsa, Chairman, AMC College, said hackathons like these are important. “Strong cybersecurity systems are the need of the hour and all stakeholders are trying to tap young talented minds, which will also create new job opportunities,” he added. 

Students from different institutions participating in the hackathon were excited to explore innovative solutions. Ayushi Uttamani a participant, said she is thrilled to head the team at Kavach and their problem statement is to identify apps that work without the internet and conduct illegal activities that cannot be tracked. “We are going to find a way to track these apps. This is a great opportunity and exposure to work in a high-pressure environment,” she added. 

