Home States Karnataka

Decks cleared for research unit to conserve Great Indian Bustards  

The Karnataka government has agreed to sanction Rs 24 crore to set up the research centre in Ballari.

Published: 10th August 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A team of Karnataka forest officials and wildlife experts at the Desert National Park — which is home to many Great Indian Bustards — in Jaisalmer, Rasjathan, recently

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Here’s some good news for wildlife enthusiasts. A research centre to conserve the rare Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is all set to come up in Ballari district. This comes after a team of Forest Department officials and wildlife experts visited the Desert National Park, which is home to many GIBs, at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to carry out a study. The Karnataka government has agreed to sanction Rs 24 crore to set up the research centre in Ballari.

In Karnataka, Siruguppa taluk has a GIB conservation area, which has the last surviving six birds in the state. The Ballari division forest department has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the research centre project.

Sandeep Suryavanshi, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Ballari, said, “A DPR on starting the research centre has been submitted to the government and we have also approved Rs 24 crore to start the research unit in Ballari district. Besides setting up the centre, habitat improvement and conservation breeding of GIB will also be undertaken here,” he said.

Recently, a team from Ballari district visited the Desert National Park located in Jaisalmer, he said. “Rajasthan has the highest number of GIBs in the country. Rajasthan has set up a research and breeding unit. GIB egg protection was the main challenge which has been successfully addressed by the Rajasthan forest department. Sometimes the eggs are preserved and developed in the laboratory. We are planning a similar set up in Ballari,” the official elaborated.

Forest Department officials noted that in July this year a pair of GIB was sighted in Siruguppa conservation area. “The sighting has motivated us to protect the last remaining batch of GIBs in Ballari,” a forest official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Great Indian Bustard Desert National Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp