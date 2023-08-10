With an elephant population of 6,395, Karnataka No 1 in south

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks No 1 in south India with an elephant population of 6,395 in 2023. The state recorded a rise of 346 elephants in 2023 when compared to the census of 2017, according to Asian Elephant (Elephas maximus) Population Size and Structure Estimates For Karnataka - Interim Report, August 2023.

In 2017, the state recorded 6,049 elephants. Elephants were found in 23 of the 32 forest divisions of the state.The report released by the forest department on Wednesday stated that 80% of the elephants were in protected areas (PAs) and 935 outside PAs.

Releasing the report, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “Karnataka ranks No 1 among southern states in elephant census and No 2 in all-India tiger census. While this shows that the population is healthy, the concern of man-animal conflict rising cannot be ruled out. We are taking measures to reduce it. We have Rs 120 crore for putting rail barricades around the forests. But we need Rs 300 crore more. If we get it, we can complete the exercise within one-and-a-half years.”

On the issue of dumping garbage and food waste in the forests, which is one of the major reasons for man-animal conflict, Khandre said it is the responsibility of the gram panchayats near the forests. Directions have been issued to zilla and taluk panchayats to resolve this problem at the earliest.

According to the report, Bandipur Tiger Reserve houses 1,116 elephants, followed by Nagarahole Tiger Reserve 831. Only one was counted in Yellapur forest division and two in Haliyal.The forest department of Tamil Nadu, which had also conducted a census along with Karnataka from May 17 to19, 2023, also recorded a rise in elephant numbers.

As per Tamil Nadu’s report, there were 2,761 elephants in 2017 and the state now has 2,961. Kerala, however, showed a drastic decline. As per Kerala’s report, it now has 1,920 elephants compared to 3,322 counted in 2017.

Forest officials stated that 161 elephants were sighted in private lands such as coffee estates and 792 outside PAs like reserve forests. Experts from IISc, who were part of the estimation exercise, said the block count methodology and the area of coverage of Karnataka was better and unbiased when compared to other states.

Elephant expert R Sukumar, member of the IISc team which evaluated the report, said, “The elephant numbers have not changed much and are well within the statistical limit. The range for the exercise has been well distributed and coffee plantations have been accounted for. There seems to be a healthy birth rate and strengthening of elephant corridors is crucial now.”

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhade said, “Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown a marginal rise in elephant numbers. The carrying capacity of Karnataka is good. The focus now is on improving the elephant habitats.”

Mysuru Elephant Reserve, spread across 14,757 sqkms has 6,111 elephants

Dandeli Elephant Reserve, spread across 1,231 sqkms, has 36 elephants

