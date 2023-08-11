Home States Karnataka

Tugboat at Kadamba Naval base in Karwar catches fire

Sources said the fire was so intense that the Navy’s fire fighters alone could not contain it and had to call for fire tenders from Karwar.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Fire accident

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: An accidental fire broke out on a tug boat called Tez at Arga dockyard in Kadamba Naval base, in Karwar, Uttara Kannada district. The incident occurred on Thursday noon. According to sources, the fire was seen in the engine and spread quickly to the diesel tank.

Tugboat Tez which caught fire at Arga
dockyard on Thursday | Express

Sources said the fire was so intense that the Navy’s firefighters alone could not contain it and had to call for fire tenders from Karwar. The Navy, in its statement, said the fire tenders and firefighters coordinated to put off the fire and keep the damage minimal.

After hours of combined effort, the fire was brought under control, but there had been severe damage due to this mishap. 

However, official sources in the Navy described it as a minor issue and informed TNIE that the fire was brought under control immediately with no loss of life. This was the first such incident that occurred in the Naval base in Karwar.

