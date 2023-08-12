Goa on a mission to eradicate rabies

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: After declaring itself free from rabies, the state of Goa has now begun vaccinating stray dogs in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Mission Rabies was started in Karwar, Joida, Belagavi and other parts of Karnataka with the aim to keep the dreaded disease at bay for the long run. A team of 11 persons have been deputed by the Government of Goa to vaccinate stray dogs and to make them immune to rabies.

“We have been working as a team in various parts of Karwar for the last month. We vaccinated about 2,000 strays and have set a target to vaccinate 2,000 more,” said Latish Bhagat, head, of Mission Rabies, Goa. “The aim is to curb the spread of rabies from one state to another, especially in border areas, considering the movement of dogs,” he added.

The team is travelling with dog catchers and paramedics in places including Majali, Sadashivgad, and Asnoti. It will be completed by the end of this month. It will be continued in Joida taluk and later focus on the border districts of Maharastra, which adjoins Goa.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, the team obtained permission to vaccinate the strays in 2022. “This is a project initiated by the State of Goa. It is a World Bank project. This is the second year they are vaccinating dogs. Last year they vaccinated 4,800 dogs. Their aim is to eradicate rabies,” Rakesh Bangle, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Uttara Kannada told TNIE.

