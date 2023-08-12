Home States Karnataka

SDPI man elected gram panchayat president with BJP support

In the 24-member panchayat, 13 are backed by BJP, 10 by SDPI and one by Congress. The lone Congress-backed member and another SDPI-backed candidate were absent during polling.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the saffron party, T Ismail, an SDPI-backed candidate was elected president of Talapady gram panchayat at Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday with the help of two BJP-backed members. BJP has suspended the two members for anti-party activities.

In the 24-member panchayat, 13 are backed by BJP, 10 by SDPI and one by Congress. The lone Congress-backed member and another SDPI-backed candidate were absent during polling.

Netizens and Congress leaders criticized BJP after the two members backed it and supported the SDPI-backed candidate.

However, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri denied supporting SDPI. Of the 13 BJP-backed members, Fayaz and Mohammad were aspirants for the president’s post. But the BJP selected Satyaraj as its candidate. The duo, who were upset by the BJP decision, voted for Ismail. Both SDPI and BJP bagged 11 votes each. The SDPI-backed candidate won by a toss, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted that it was fake news. “Elections to panchayats don’t take place on party lines. BJP has not supported SDPI or any other party in these elections,” he tweeted.

SDPI clarified that it is not supporting BJP. “Since BJP has a clear majority, we sought the support of the lone Congress member, but he refused. The two members suspended by BJP voted for the SDPI-backed candidate,” a SDPI leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPSDPI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp