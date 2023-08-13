Sudha Murty part of 19-member NCERT panel for textbook revision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several experts and stalwarts in their field such as Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, economists Bibek Debroy, Sanjeev Sanyal, and 16 others will be a part of a committee formed by the NCERT to revise textbooks for Class 3 to 12, according to the new curriculum that will follow the rules of National Education Policy (NEP).

This announcement comes after several allegations were made by the opposition on the BJP-led central government in May for whitewashing the learning material with vengeance. Several topics were removed without adequate justification which led to a huge controversy and uproar.

According to officials, the committee will work to align the curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) which was developed by the K Kasturirangan-led committee as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The selected NSTC members will aim to revise and develop the school syllabus for Classes 3 to 12 and also revise the existing textbooks of Classes 1 to 2 to ensure a smooth transition from Class 2 to Class 3, according to a notification issued by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The 19-member panel committee called as the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) will be chaired by Mahesh Chandra Pant, the chancellor of the National Institute of Education and Planning in Administration (NIEPA), and co-chaired by Professor Manjul Bhargava from Princeton University.

