BBMP fire: 2 patients put on nasal catheter

Representational image: People and Fire and Emergency Services personnel gather outside the quality control cell at BBMP office where a fire broke out on Friday evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two patients, injured in the fire accident at the BBMP head office’s quality control room, have been put on nasal catheters as they are finding it difficult to breathe. Jyothi (26), an operator, and Shivakumar (45), a chief engineer, were among the nine people who inhaled benzene fumes during the accident.

The two are slightly more critical as benzene inhalation has led to lung inflammation (pulmonary oedema) affecting their breathing, said Dr Ramesh Krishna, dean-director, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). Anti-oedema measures are being taken and the two patients have been put on nasal catheters. Their condition does not seem to be deteriorating, he added.

Another critical patient Kiran (37), who has kidney issues, showed high serum creatinine levels and had to undergo dialysis again on Sunday.  The other six patients are stable and will continue to be monitored for the next 3-4 days, stated a release from BMCRI.   

We need to give time to officials to probe: BBMP chief

On the fire incident at the BBMP head office, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Sunday said, “The investigation is going on. We have to give the needed time to the officials to carry out the investigation and submit the report. If the investigation is not done in a detailed manner and rushed, there are chances that the report will be half-baked. So sufficient time should be given to carry out the investigation.”

