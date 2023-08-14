Home States Karnataka

NEP will be scrapped in Karnataka from next academic year: CM Siddaramaiah

The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to scrap the NEP, and during the recent budget the CM had said that it will be replaced by a state education policy (SEP).

Published: 14th August 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) will be scrapped in the state from the next academic year.

He said his government by scrapping the NEP, which was brought in by the previous BJP government, will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution.

"NEP was implemented in Karnataka when it was not introduced in any other BJP-ruled states. I want to tell you one thing, this year there was a bit of delay, from the next year onwards we will change the NEP and will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution because BJP is anti-constitution and they believe in Manuwad," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at the general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee here, he said NEP has to be scrapped after making necessary preparations, and as the academic year had begun by the time the election results were out and the government was formed, it has been continued this year, to avoid inconvenience to students in the middle of the year.

NEP has been opposed by students, parents and lecturers, and teachers, he said, alleging the BJP has sacrificed the interest of students by implementing NEP in Karnataka even before other states implemented it.

Karnataka became the first to adopt NEP in higher education, in August 2021.

The Congress then in opposition had criticised the NEP, dubbing it the "Nagpur Education Policy'', aimed at propagating the RSS agenda.

RSS' headquarters is situated in Nagpur.

The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to scrap the NEP, and during the recent budget the CM had said that it will be replaced by a state education policy (SEP).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah NEP Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp